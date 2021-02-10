More than 21,800 indigenous trees and shrubs have been planted by Ambjent Malta in 2020.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said that 21,808 trees and shrubs were planted in 2020, more than in 2018 and 2019, when 10,185 and 20,286 were planted respectively.



The trees were planted in areas administered by Ambjent Malta, including Buskett, Fort Madliena, Salina Park, the Kavallerizza in Marsaxlokk, Swatar and l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa, to improve and restore the country’s natural habitat.

Newly planted trees on Comino. Photo: Environment Ministry

Farrugia said that the government is shifting towards “greener and more sustainable planning”. He noted that the first green walls had been set up, there were more urban greening projects and more incentives for green projects.



The trees planted include: strawberry, southern nettle, carob, Judas, dwarf fan palm, azarole Italian Cypress, Phoenician juniper, bay laurel, white mulberry, black mulberry, myrtle, olive, mock privet, brutia pine, hybrid mastic, white poplar, almond, pomegranate, wild pear, holm oak, Mediterranean buckthorn, white willow, dwarf elder, Spanish broom, African tamarisk, sandarac, hoary elm, laurustinus and chaste.



The planted shrub species include: bean trefoil, Mediterranean asparagus, onion weed, spiny caper, Maltese rock-centaury, tree spurge, ivy, Sicilian silver ragwort, jointed rush, golden samphire, southern tea tree, crystal ice plant, oleander, African wolfbane, great sage, wall rue, common sage, rosemary, lavender cotton, olive-leaved germander, water germander and Mediterranean thyme.



Ambjent Malta will tend to and monitor the newly planted trees and shrubs for three to five years.

