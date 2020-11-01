More than 2,500 cars were stopped by the police in October as part of traffic surveillance.

The police said in a statement several drivers were ticketed, mostly for driving without a safety belt. Others were caught driving without a licence and insurance or driving excessively. Some were ticketed because their vehicles had tinted glasses or lacked a registration plate.

Other drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol testing positive after taking a breathalyser test while others were found in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

Some taxi drivers were carrying passengers without a mask in breach of the legal notice on the use of masks.

Other controls were carried out by the Environmental Protection Unit relating mainly to hunting and trapping.

Traffic control inspections were coordinated by district police, sometimes assisted by the Rapid Intervention Unit, the Drug Squad, the Dogs Section, the Police Garage and the Armed Forces of Malta.

The controls were carried out daily at different times in, among others, Vittoriosa, Birkirkara, Birżebbuġa, Cospicua, Floriana, Għajnsielem, Ħamrun, Kirkop, Luqa, Marsa, Marsascala, Mosta, Naxxar, Qawra, Qormi, Rabat, Paola, Santa Venera, St Julian’s, San Ġwann, St Paul’s Bay, Siġġiewi, Victoria and Żabbar.