More than €28,000 in undeclared cash was discovered by Customs anti-money laundering officials in two separate cases between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

In the first case, a passenger arriving from a Middle Eastern country was carrying €17,520 stashed in several envelopes and hidden in the inseam of his luggage.

Another passenger, departing to a Middle Eastern nation, was also caught carrying undeclared cash to the tune of €10,420.

According to local laws, passengers can carry up to €10,000 in cash when entering or exiting the country without declaring it.