Pig and chicken remains were found during an inspection by the Veterinary Regulation Directorate at a pig and chicken farm in the limits of Rabat on Tuesday indicating a breach of several Maltese laws, the government said.

It said in a statement that further investigations on site as part of the investigation led to them to containers full of frozen pig parts and carcasses, amounting to 317 kilograms. All were confiscated.

The directorate's officials were assisted by the police. Investigations are continuing.

The directorate reminded the public that meat and related products should only be bought from authorised establishments.