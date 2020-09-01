More than 350 people aboard Sea-Watch 4, a migrant rescue vessel operated by a German NGO, will be disembarking in Sicily.

The "relief for the survivors" came on the eleventh day of the vessel's rescue mission in the Mediterranean. They will be first transferred to a ship for a quarantine period and then disembark in Palermo, the NGO said on Tuesday morning.

On Monday the European Commission’s spokesman on migration urged frontline member states to facilitate the disembarkation on land of the migrants who were rescued at sea in recent weeks.

Among the migrants aboard the Sea-Watch 4 there are more than 150 people who were rescued by the Louise Michel, a 31-metre boat sponsored by street artist Banksy. Over the weekend it reported being unable to move after being overwhelmed with 200 people on board.

Forty-nine of these 200 people had been evacuated by the Italian coastguard, together with the body of a person who died before the Louise Michel's crew reached the stricken rubber boat that the migrants were on.

The Louise Michel has no migrants left onboard, however, another 27 people, also rescued at sea, have been stranded on Maersk Etienne, off Malta for weeks.

Since the 16-year-old oil tanker picked up the group on August 5, the vessel has been anchored at Hurds Bank, waiting for permission to take them to shore.