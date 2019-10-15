Many surprises await visitors who this year will flock to the Auto e Moto D’Epoca event in Padua, which is now in its 36th edition: there's the new spaces for traders, the exclusive auctions by Finarte and the new arts and crafts experience to explore craftsmanship, art, high-quality clothing and design connected to the world of cars.

Thanks to 5,000 historic models to choose from, the great Mauto and Nicolis museums and the participation of historic clubs and historical registers, Auto e Moto d'Epoca promises a unique and unrepeatable experience for everyone who loves cars and their history.

Held from October 24-27, Auto e Moto d’Epoca is the ultimate exhibition where you can really find all kinds of cars: from 1920s Rolls Royces and Bentleys to epic cars from the 1950s and 60s, such as the Mercedes 300 SL and Ferrari Daytona, and the small but elaborate utility cars which have dictated the history of driving.

This is the exhibition where everyone can find the vintage car that excites them and bring back the most wonderful memories; it is a place where choice is varied in terms of brands, models, eras and price ranges. This year, the traders' section grows to 2,000 square meters in Pavilion 15. The 2019 edition will also include the participation of the prestigious Finarte auction house, specialised in collectors’ items since 1959. Finarte will exhibit its most precious items and cars for the duration of the show and put them under the hammer. Among the exclusive vehicles, there's the 1961 Maserati 3500 GT Touring used by Juan Manuel Fangio during his stays in Italy; one of the seven surviving Fiat 1100 S Berlinetta, and a 1939 MG TB.

It's also worth exploring the great national automobilia exhibition at the fair: visitors can discover a world of accessories and historic documents, sports memorabilia and works of art – essential collector's items to complete one's vintage experience. In the pavilions, visitors find a large number of designer objects and high-quality clothing and accessories: from the legendary vintage Louis Vuitton chests to a rare selection of silk headscarves made in the 1950s upon request of automobile manufacturers to prestigious stylists and fashion houses such as Giugiaro, Hermes and Ferragamo.

Auto e Moto d'Epoca isn’t just a place where you can buy cars and beautiful objects. It is also a place where you can experience passion for driving thanks to an incredible selection of exceptional collections and models exhibited for visitors who rarely have the opportunity to see so many prestigious pieces in just one place, including those from important museums such as the Nicolis from Verona and the Mauto from Turin.