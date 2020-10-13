More than 50,000 visitors entered Manoel Island between July and September, according to data collected by development consortium MIDI plc.

The consortium said the island’s foreshore was now a popular swimming spot among locals and that a free shuttle service it had provided during weekends and public holidays throughout summer had proven to be very popular.

MIDI CEO Mark Portelli said the shuttle service was part of the company’s commitment to provide better access to swimming zones at Manoel Island and described its success this year as “very encouraging”.

Access to Manoel Island and its foreshore was guaranteed through a 2018 guardianship deal which the consortium had reached with Gżira local council and the Manoel Island Foundation. That deal came almost two years after protesters had cut open fences which barred public access to the island.

MIDI was granted a concession to develop Manoel Island in the 1990s and intends to build apartments, a hotel, shopping area and other amenities, including an 80,000 square metre public park, on the island.

Żibel's boat berthed at the marina.

Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche said the success of the 2018 guardianship agreement “has paved the way for further collaboration between MIDI and the Gżira local council.”

As part of its efforts to keep the area clean, MIDI works with marine litter NGO Żibel, which operates a seabin in the Manoel Island marina area which collects 1.5kg of floating debris every day. The NGO also berths its boat at the marina for free.