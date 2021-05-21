More than 510 tons of waste were collected from 400 kilometres of roads and public places by public service employees in the past hours.

The rubbish was collected as part of the ‘Insebbħu Pajjiżna’ campaign.

Chief civil servant Mario Cutajar said 174 central strips and roundabouts on these roads were also given a new lick of paint and 41 walls were repaired. A total of 276 spent bulbs were replaced and kerbs, railings and other street furniture were fixed as part of the campaign.

Photo: Pierre Sammut, DOI

He said that another 185 tons of illegally dumped construction waste were also collected.

Cutajar said that the public will be invited to take part in the campaign in the coming days.

The campaign is being coordinated by several ministries and the workers are from the Public Cleansing Division, Parks Malta, the Department of Public Works, Ambjent Malta, Enemalta, Transport Malta and the Foundation for Tourism Studies.

Photo: Pierre Sammut, DOI