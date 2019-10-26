More than 70 felines will be parading the catwalk this weekend in a beauty competition organised by the Malta Feline Guardians Club.

Household cats will join the furry Persians, Balinese, Bengals, British Shorthairs, Burmese, Devon Rex, Exotics, Himalayans, Mainecoons, Ragdolls, Scottish Folds, Siberians, Siamese, and the not-so-furry Sphynx to take part in this weekend’s cat show.

The show, which includes packed days of entertainment, is being held today and tomorrow at the Montekristo Estate, Ħal Farrug. The show is open between 10am and 6.30pm. Entrance is free.

For more information, visit www.maltacatshows.com or the Facebook page Malta Cat Shows. The MFGC International Cat Show is sponsored by Madagascar Id-Dinja tal-Annimali, the pet educational programme, aired on TVM & TVM2.