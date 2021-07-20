More than €700,000 were raised in this year’s Oħloq Tbissima marathon, which wrapped up its 2021 edition on Sunday.

Live transmissions were carried out on local television stations during which the viewership embraced the call of the missionaries of the Missionary Society of St. Paul to help feed the poorest of the poor in countries such as Peru, Pakistan and the Philippines.

Throughout the marathon live links were established with various missionaries, who showed the precariousness of a situation where people barely find enough food to eat.

The effects of COVID-19 meant that many people lost their job. In Peru, more than 15 kitchens had to be open to feed more than 3,000 people daily in the upper regions of Arequipa.