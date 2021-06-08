A total of 755 fines were issued in the past week for breach of COVID-19 regulations, the government said.

It said in a post on Facebook that in spite of a reduction in infections and the removal of more restrictions, enforcement of the measures that remain in place continued.

More than two in three of the fines issued - 540 - were to people who were not wearing a mask or not wearing one properly.

Mask-wearing restrictions on beaches and pools were lifted on June 1 and the mandatory mask rule for outdoors will be relaxed for fully vaccinated people on July 1.

Another 176 people were fined for being in groups larger than those permitted by law. Four people breached quarantine rules and 26 the rules of how many people can meet in the same residence.

The government said that with more than 5,600 inspections on catering establishments, nine were found to be in breach of regulations.

Fines are handed out by health, tourism, police, transport and LESA officials.