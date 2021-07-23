More than 8,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been given from walk-in and mobile clinics set up this week, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Friday.

In a tweet, the minister thanked the team at vaccination centres and said that 8,323 shots had been given without an appointment.

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic started operating this week with no appointment necessary. It was in Mosta on Monday, in Żejtun on Wednesday, and in St Julian’s on Friday.

From Monday, unvaccinated residents could also get the jab without the need for an appointment from Gateway Hall at the University, Mondays to Saturdays and from the Gozo Conference & Expo Centre, Mondays to Fridays.

Those turning up for a vaccine should present their Identity card or another identification document together with proof that one is resident in Malta. Such proof can be a water and electricity bill, a rental agreement or a job contract.

By Friday, 364,899 people in Malta were fully vaccinated with a total of 736,727 doses having been given.