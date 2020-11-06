The number of civil servants who opted for teleworking during the pandemic ranged from just six at the Gozo Ministry to 936 at the Finance Ministry, Parliament heard on Friday.

Speaking during the debate on the budget estimates, PN MP Claudette Buttigieg said family-friendly measures are not a privilege for women, but every family's right. She urged the government to invest in family-friendly measures if it really we wanted families to remain the pillar of society.

She commended the Finance Ministry, which, according to figures provided in reply to a parliamentary question, had seen 936 of its employees taking up teleworking since March 1. More than 470 of these were women.

At the other end of the spectrum, she said that only six Gozo Ministry employees were granted permission to work from home. All of them were women and worked for the Gozo Channel, while another man who applied to telework was not granted permission.

Buttigieg noted that out of the 55,000 people working within the public service, 3,750 Gozitans worked in Malta. Through teleworking, she insisted, these workers could have been given the opportunity to work from home during the pandemic.

The pandemic was still with us, she added, questioning the low number of Gozitan civil workers who had applied to work from home.

According to data presented to Parliament in reply to other questions by Buttigieg, 176 civil servants tested positive for COVID-19, while 1,229 employees were asked to quarantine.

Addressing the same parliamentary sitting, Minister within the OPM Carmelo Abela said tele and remote working should not be used interchangeably as the latter was not yet regulated.

He also insisted that tele and remote working should not be tied solely to the pandemic

"There are economic and environmental benefits, including traffic management, that are tied to remote working. When drawing up such measures, we need to keep in mind the interests of the employers and the employees so that it is a win-win situation," he said.

He also noted that all those within the public service who asked to work from home should be given access to do so, whenever possible. Otherwise, a justification should be provided from whoever refuses the request.