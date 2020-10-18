More than 90,000 people took the flu vaccine in one week, the health ministry said. These were taken by vulnerable people and frontliners.

It said in a statement that 100,000 vaccines were available. A total of 250,000 vaccines have been ordered with the second consignment expected in November.

It said that, as from Monday, the vaccine will only be available from the 10 health centres. Once the second consignment arrives, it will once again also be available at clinics (bereġ).

The health department thanked staff for their work and the public for their response.