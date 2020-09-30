A total 51% of eligible voters have so far cast their vote in the election for a Nationalist Party leader.

The election is being contested by incumbent Adrian Delia and newcomer Bernard Grech.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party’s electoral commission said that three per cent of eligible voters cast their vote in the day dedicated for people with mobility problems and those needing assistance to vote.

The party has 21,499 paid-up members who can vote in the race.

Ballot booths opened on Friday evening and voting ends on Saturday when votes will be counted. A winner is likely to be declared late that night.