More than half of the tourists who visited Gozo and Comino in 2019 were from Malta, according to national data.

Last year 396,251 tourists headed to these two islands, with domestic travellers accounting for 54.3% of total tourism demand within this region.

Meanwhile, the total number of tourists who visited the Malta region amounted to almost 2.7 million, with 99.2% visiting from abroad, the National Statistics Office said.

Domestic tourism

Most of the domestic tourists travelled for holiday purposes (85.9 per cent) and spent between one and three nights. The average length of stay remained at par with 2018 levels (2.6 nights).

Domestic tourist nights totalled 618,211, a decrease of 4.9% over the previous year, while total expenditure was estimated at €39.3 million, a drop of four per cent when compared to 2018.

Three fourths of the domestic tourist nights in Gozo (72.4 per cent) were spent in rented accommodation, of which 70% were spent in other rented accommodation.

Inbound tourism

Throughout the year, inbound tourists in Malta increased by 5.9%, reaching nearly 2.8 million tourists.

The majority of tourists - 96.8% - travelled to Malta only, known as single centre destination inbound tourism.

The total nights spent by inbound tourists in Malta surpassed 19.3 million, an increase of 4.1 per cent over 2018.

Nights spent by single centre inbound tourists accounted for 95.5% of total nights spent here.

In 2019, total expenditure by inbound tourists surpassed €2.2 billion, an increase of 5.7 per cent over 2018.