More than half the population plans to spend the same on Christmas in 2020 as they did last year, despite the economic impact of COVID-19, according to a survey.

A total of 56 per cent of respondents said they will be spending the same amount during the festive season as 2019.

Only 8.1 per cent said they will be spending more money on Christmas this year compared to 2019. And With far fewer occasions to attend as a result of the pandemic restrictions, 38.7 per cent said they will be spending less than in 2019.

The survey by marketing research company Esprimi, was carried out between November 23 and December 1, among 400 respondents aged 16 and over.

Of those spending less this year, the majority (57.8 per cent) said it was because they have fewer social occasions to attend.

The government has extended the legal notice regulating the closure of bars and entertainment venues for the coming weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19. Most organisations have also cancelled their Christmas parties.

Almost half the respondents said that they felt uncomfortable going out shopping (46.9 per cent) and that the income situation had changed for them or a family member (45.3 per cent).

The fact that overseas travel was more limited was among the reasons behind why respondents would be spending less this year.

Looking into the age groups, 50% of those between 35 and 44 said they will be spending less than 2019 as, apart from less social occasions being held, they did not feel comfortable to go out to shop.

The majority said they will spend between €100 and €250.

Those aged 45 to 55, however, said the main reason why they will be spending less is due to a change in their income situation.

A total of 84.6 per cent said they normally visit the stores to get their Christmas presents. This year the figure is down to 57 per cent with the majority of those changing their habits saying there was a higher risk of infection from the stores.

The majority said their preferred gifts were clothes and shoes, followed by money and technological products.

While 92 per cent said they normally attend family Christmas and New Year’s Day lunches, this year just 62 per cent said they will be intend attending, heeding the health authorities’ advice. While 45 per cent normally attend religious functions, just 19 per cent said they intend doing so this year.

More than three quarters of respondents said they normally set up Christmas decorations in their homes. The figure this year is down to 66 per cent.

Almost a quarter of respondents say they normally travel over the Christmas period. This year just one per cent intend doing so.

Taking a snapshot of seasonal shopping preferences, the majority said they bought their presents in November, followed by December while a fifth bought them over Black Friday.

Italians, Brits to spend less

Italians are expected to spend almost a fifth less on Christmas gifts this year than in 2019. According to Reuters, spending on Christmas presents in Italy will fall to €7.3 billon from €8.9 billion in 2019.

Similarly, Finder, a UK comparison site, established that the UK is planning to spend 10 per cent less than 2019.

A total of 49 per cent said they would be spending less this Christmas, the main reason being that the pandemic has impacted their finances.

