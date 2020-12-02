Paris Saint-Germain will be playing for their Champions League lives against Manchester United on Wednesday, with last season’s runners-up knowing the costs of group-stage elimination could be enormous on and off the field.

Anything less than victory at Old Trafford and the French champions could see their destiny slip out of their hands going into the last game in Group H.

Neymar’s penalty gave the Qatar-owned club victory over RB Leipzig last week, but Thomas Tuchel’s team performed poorly and the coach’s agitation when searching questions are put to him by the press suggest all is not well in Paris.

PSG are top of Ligue 1, although their lead has been trimmed back in recent weeks following more disappointing displays.

“There is no way we can play like that in Manchester, like we did in the second half,” Tuchel warned after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Bordeaux.

