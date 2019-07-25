More than one in every five youths in Malta aged between 18 and 24 are at risk of depression, the third-highest rate in Europe.

According to a recently published report on the wellbeing of young people, 22 per cent of Malta’s youths fall into this category.

The report was drawn up by the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions (Eurofound), an EU agency. It based its findings on a World Health Organisation measure of respondents’ self-reported mental well-being.

Issues related to mental health have been on the public agenda in recent years with efforts to combat the stigma surrounding mental illnesses. Campaigns run by various entities have encouraged people to speak up about their struggles.

Earlier this year, the Richmond Foundation launched a campaign aimed at young people after it emerged that, of around 150,000 people in Malta who faced mental health problems at some point in their lives, 75% experienced their first symptoms before the age of 25. The foundation provides support to anyone with mental health problems as well as assistance to those living or working alongside them.

At 22%, the number for Malta in the Eurofound study was superseded only by Sweden and Estonia, where the rates exceeded 25%.

In Malta, around 2% of those between 18 and 24 suffer from chronic depression, the data also revealed.

In its report, the agency also noted that gender is an “important factor” in depression.

In the majority of member states, young women, aged between 15 and 24, were more likely to suffer from depression than young men.

This was also the case in Malta, where females were found to be over twice as likely to be susceptible to depression.

However, the agency found that some 30% of the age group struggled to afford access to psychological and psychiatric services.

This rate was slightly higher than the EU average.

Contacted for a reaction, a spokeswoman for the Richmond Foundation said that while the organisation did not have statistical data, the number of youths in the age bracket who accessed its services and sought help had spiked in recent years.

“Mental illnesses are common in the Maltese community and young people are at highest risk,” a foundation spokeswoman said.

“In the recent years, we have noticed an increase in the number of young persons accessing our services.”

This could be for various reasons, including the age of onset of several mental illnesses being between adolescence and young adulthood, she noted.

“This is a delicate period as young people would be going through various developmental changes,” she said.

“On the other hand, the increase in awareness and shared knowledge on mental health problems and illnesses helps to eliminate misconceptions and stigma around mental health.

“This makes it easier for youths and their families to recognise the first symptoms, seek professional help and support, and access the appropriate professional services.”

Asked whether there were enough services being offered for young people who were struggling with mental health issues, the spokeswoman said that while there were several on offer, there was a need to have more specifically targeted ones.

This was especially the case for adolescents aged between 14 and 17, she said, adding that the need was also felt for early intervention services.

Most young people were often willing to speak up and seek help if “approached with openness, in a non-judgemental way and if services are in the community”, she added.

Anyone requiring urgent help can contact the Richmond Foundation’s freephone service 1770 for assistance.