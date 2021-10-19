Sadio Mane fired an ominous warning to Liverpool’s rivals as he insisted the Reds can still improve after warming up for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid by thrashing Watford.

Jurgen Klopp’s side powered to a 5-0 victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday to keep their Premier League title challenge on track.

With Liverpool just one point behind leaders Chelsea, they can turn their attention to the most demanding of their Champions League Group B fixtures.

