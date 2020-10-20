Sea transport between Malta and Gozo during 2020’s third quarter registered increases in trips and decreases in passengers and vehicles when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019.

The National Statistics Office said 1,278,474 passengers travelled between Malta and Gozo during this period, down by 30.5% when compared to the same quarter in 2019.

The highest number of passengers was recorded in August - 452,929 or 35.4% of the total for the quarter. When comparing to the previous year, the number of vehicles decreased by 3.1%, totalling 521,914.

The number of trips amounted to 8,300, an increase of 0.7% over the same period in 2019. The majority of trips took place in July - 2,790 or 33.6% of the total for the quarter.

Between January and September, passenger and vehicle traffic originating from Ċirkewwa was busiest on Fridays and Saturdays, whereas the highest numbers from Mġarr were recorded on Sundays and Mondays.