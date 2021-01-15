Sea transport between Malta and Gozo registered an increase in trips and a decrease in both passengers and vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2020, when compared to the same period last year.

The National Statistics Office said 876,054 passengers travelled between Malta and Gozo during the period, 35.4% less than in the same period in 2019.

The highest number of passengers was recorded in October at 327,214 or 37.4% of the total for the quarter.

The number of vehicles also registered a decrease of 8.2%, with a total of 390,781 vehicles.

The number of trips amounted to 8,094, an increase of 5.8% over the same period in 2019.

The majority of trips took place in October with 2,760 or 34.1% of total trips for the quarter.

Annual Perspective: 2020

Overall, the number of trips in 2020 increased by 1,421 or 5.1% when compared to 2019. Vehicle movements between the islands decreased by 230,771 or 12.9, while the number of passengers went down by 2,143,799 or 36.2%.

July recorded the highest number of trips and vehicles, 2,790 and 179,425, respectively. August registered the largest share of passengers crossing between the two islands - 452,929.

Passenger and vehicle traffic originating from Ċirkewwa was busiest on Friday and Saturday, whereas highest numbers for passengers and vehicle traffic originating from Mġarr were recorded on Sunday and Monday.