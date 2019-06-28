A man who allegedly killed the family Chihuahua pet when he slammed the dog against a bedside table in the presence of police officers landed himself in greater trouble on Wednesday after allegedly threatening a policeman outside the courtroom.

Leon Borg’s aggressiveness on July 21 had reportedly prompted his mother to seek police help, telling them that her son had ingested a whole box of pills and had also smashed his brother’s television at the family’s Birkirkara home.

When seven officers turned up at the residence, they found the man on the roof. At the time, he had seemed calm enough, following them downstairs and denying that he had swallowed the medication. In fact, he pulled the pills out of his pocket and cooperated with the police, one officer explained in court.

However, the man had suddenly turned aggressive upon catching sight of his brother, grabbing the latter’s phone and smashing it, before turning upon the small black Chihuahua that began to bark.

Picking up the animal gently, the man had suddenly slammed it twice against a bedside table.

Four RIU officers had intervened upon the spot to control the situation and lead the man away. One constable was scratched in the scuffle.

Animal welfare officers took the injured animal, bleeding at the mouth, into their care. The dog died a couple of hours later around 10.30pm at the animal hospital.

The aggressor had later told police that he was suffering withdrawal effects on account of his drug problem, the court heard, as several officers took the witness stand on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old registered an admission, claiming that his drug-withdrawal symptoms confused him.

The court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, ordered a pre-sentencing report and turned down a request for bail, recommending that the director of prison was to provide immediate help and treatment for the accused.

“What’s important is that a person who is sent to jail comes out a reformed man,” said the court, adjourning the case to October before recalling the case a few minutes later, upon being informed by prosecuting Inspector Elton Taliana that the accused had just threatened one of his men outside the courtroom.

With the accused back in the dock, the officer concerned explained under oath how the man had approached his back saying, “Whatever term I will have to serve, I will come and find you,” addressing the officer by name.

Defence lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace argued that although the court had rightly taken immediate action, the corridors were not an extension of the courtroom and, therefore, this incident was not to be dealt with as one of contempt of court.

“I’m being technical, but, strictly speaking, this is not contempt of court,” Dr Micallef Stafrace insisted.

Magistrate Mifsud declared that the court would decide upon this matter at the next sitting, after having consulted the relevant provisions of law.

“However let me warn you. Don’t misbehave or else you will face problems. Control your anger. You cannot go on like this,” was the court’s final warning.