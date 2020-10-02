Another 9% of those eligible to vote in the election for Nationalist Party leader cast their vote on Friday.

This brings the number of votes cast up to 76%, the PN’s electoral commission said in a statement.

The party has 21,499 paid-up members who can vote in the race between incumbent Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech.

Ballot booths opened on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. They will open again on Saturday. Votes will be counted on Saturday night, when a winner is likely to be declared.