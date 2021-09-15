The Morgan Motor Company has confirmed it is working on an all-new three-wheeled vehicle to replace the outgoing Morgan 3 Wheeler. An early glimpse of the model shows a heavily disguised engineering prototype undergoing durability testing.

Having previously stated “The Morgan 3 Wheeler will return”, this announcement of a new model officially marks the beginning of the next chapter in the story of Morgan’s three-wheeled vehicles.

While a name is not confirmed for the new three-wheeled model, it will be defined by an all-new design, adventurous character, and significant engineering advancements. In particular, the vehicle will take inspiration from the many owners of the outgoing model that have embraced adventure travel and touring, and whose incredible journeys have reached all corners of the globe.

While many details on the new model are yet to be announced, the use of an internal combustion engine can be confirmed. Specifically, a naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder Ford engine, which continues the company’s long-standing use of Ford powerplants. Its testing and durability programme marks the most extensive validation of any Morgan ever developed.

Morgan’s three wheelers date back to the founding of the company in 1909, when its founder, HFS Morgan, built a three-wheeled vehicle to transport him around the Malvern Hills. It immediately proved popular and spawned many variants over the coming decades. In fact, it wasn’t until nearly 30 years into the firm’s history that it would start producing four-wheeled cars.

