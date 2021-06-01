Morgan has applied a series of changes to its Plus Four and Plus Six models.

Marking the start of a cyclical update strategy for Morgan vehicles, the updates bring a variety of changes and additions to the pair.

A new hood arrives as one of the most notable changes, which Morgan says is ‘designed to improve usability, weather protection and refinement’. The revised hood structure now eliminates the need for rail fasteners, while the seal around the door and side screen has been improved for better weather protection.

Want to read the full story? Visit timesmotors.com