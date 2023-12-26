British sports car firm Morgan has revealed a new prototype that shows its ‘ongoing development’ of electric cars.

Produced over 12 months, the XP-1, standing for ‘experimental prototype’ is based on Morgan’s Super 3 three-wheeler, and has been produced in-house at the firm’s factory in Malvern, Worcestershire.

Morgan’s first venture into electric cars came in 2016, when the firm revealed an ‘EV3’ concept car at the Geneva Motor Show, but no production car ever materialised and it has remained very quiet about the topic of electrification.

However, Morgan is now signalling its intent to produce electric cars with the new prototype. The firm says that it’s ‘not intended for production’, but rather is being used as a test bed to develop the driving characteristics and powertrains of electric Morgans. It will also be used to help train the firm’s employees on electric cars.

