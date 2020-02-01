MOSTA 1

Morisco 47

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 0

Mosta produced a plucky performance to edge past Senglea Athletics at the Hibs Stadium.

Rafael Morisco was Mosta’s hero as the Brazilian defender headed home the winner early in the second half to earn his team three vital points that lifted them to sixth place in the standings.

However, it was in defence that Morisco and his team-mates stood out yesterday after resilient performance which saw them tame Senglea’s efforts at their goal.

In fact, although Senglea enjoyed long spells of possession they couldn’t breach the Mosta backline as the Blues bagged their second win in their last three outings.

Mark Miller, the Mosta coach, handed a debut to midfielder Terence Agius, who joined the club on loan from Birkirkara this month, and Colombian midfielder Santiago Martinez.

Senglea, on the other hand, paraded Juninho Cabral for his first Premier League appearance since returning to Maltese football after a spell in Slovakia, and Siraj Arab.

Cabral almost left an instant impact as inside the first minute he found himself through on goal and after turning past Mosta goalkeeper Nicky Vella he incredibly fired wide in front of an open net.

The Brazilian was at it again on 15 minutes when this time he hit an angled drive that hit the side-netting.

As the minutes passed, Mosta grew in confidence and were unlucky not to take the lead on 34 minutes. Martinez burst into the area and quickly set up Zachary Brincat who saw his thumping drive coming off the bar before Senglea cleared.

Mosta took the ground running in the second half and they forged ahead on 47 minutes. Takanori Yokocha sent a dipping cross towards Rafael Morisco who headed home.

Senglea coach Giorgio Roselli tried to revive his team fortunes with a double change that brought on Ricardo De Almeida and Jurgen Debono for Sean Cipriott and Jan Tanti.

On 64 minutes Mosta should have had a second goal when Muchardi picked Christian Chaney inside the area but the American forward headed wide with only Matthew Farrugia to beat.

After that bright start to the second half the match fell into a lull as scoring chances were scarce.

Senglea were seeing more of the ball in the final stages but their efforts were undone by some organised defending by the Mosta rearguard.

It was Mosta who could have had a second on 82 minutes when in a swift counter attack Chaney released Brincat who was denied by a fine stop from goalkeeper Farrugia.

Senglea finally threatened five minutes from time but De Almeida’s drive was turned past the upright by the diving Vella.