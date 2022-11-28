Japan have swung from high to low at the World Cup but coach Hajime Moriyasu warned his players not to “ride the roller-coaster” of emotions as they prepare to face Spain.
The Blue Samurai can qualify for the knock-out round if they beat the Spanish in their final Group E game on Thursday but they will have to pick themselves up after their shock loss to Costa Rica.
That 1-0 defeat on Sunday came just days after Japan had beaten Germany with a stunning comeback, and leaves them needing another upset to advance to the last 16.
