The Pink Coffee Morning by Nestlé was held at Muża, offering guests of Malta’s leading women’s magazine a coffee-tasting and chocolate-pairing experience that was set to stimulate the senses, together with fragrances, fashion, jewellery and furniture design. The setting of the Times of Malta event was the recently-restored national museum for community art, which displayed and served artworks of the edible sort to hundreds of guests, who enjoyed an array of coffee by Nescafé Dolce Gusto; divine, fine desserts by Sunday in Scotland; and brunch by Muża Restaurant, to the live background music of Nadine Axisa. The 500-year-old courtyard included modern touches by Satariano and was styled by Interior Outfitters. The coffee morning was also supported by Boss The Scent Absolute, with its warm coffee heart, O’hea Opticians, with its range of Breakfast-and-Tiffany’s-inspired cat eye sunglasses. and Diamonds International for an added dose of luxury.
Alina Anisimova and Natalya Vukovic.
Angela Abela, Michelle Debono and Joanna Salomone.
