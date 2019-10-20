The Pink Coffee Morning by Nestlé was held at Muża, offering guests of Malta’s leading women’s magazine a coffee-tasting and chocolate-pairing experience that was set to stimulate the senses, together with fragrances, fashion, jewellery and furniture design. The setting of the Times of Malta event was the recently-restored national museum for community art, which displayed and served artworks of the edible sort to hundreds of guests, who enjoyed an array of coffee by Nescafé Dolce Gusto; divine, fine desserts by Sunday in Scotland; and brunch by Muża Restaurant, to the live background music of Nadine Axisa. The 500-year-old courtyard included modern touches by Satariano and was styled by Interior Outfitters. The coffee morning was also supported by Boss The Scent Absolute, with its warm coffee heart, O’hea Opticians, with its range of Breakfast-and-Tiffany’s-inspired cat eye sunglasses. and Diamonds International for an added dose of luxury.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.