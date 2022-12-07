Thousands of Moroccan fans gathered in city centres across Europe following their dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Spain at the 2022 World Cup, although after several hours there were reports of clashes with police in Brussels and Granada.

Morocco booked their place into the semi-finals of a World Cup for the first time in their history after a 3-0 win on penalties after the match had ended in a goalless draw.

The result sent frenzied Moroccan fans to the streets of cities across Europe, where they have been described as the Pride of the Arab world, for reaching the World Cup Quarter Finals.

They will play Portugal who hammered Switzerland 6-1 - despite dropping Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench.

In Granada, Spain, arrests were made following sporadic clashes with Moroccan fans.

