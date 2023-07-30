Morocco won a Women’s World Cup match for the first time after Ibtissam Jraidi struck early to give them a stunning 1-0 victory over South Korea on Sunday.

Having been thrashed 6-0 by Germany on their World Cup debut, this hard-earned win kept alive Morocco’s unlikely chances of reaching the last 16 in Australia and New Zealand.

As well as a first victory ever at the tournament, there was another piece of history for Morocco when defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab at the Women’s World Cup.

French coach Reynald Pedros saw his Morocco team take the lead after only six minutes in front of just over 13,000 fans in Adelaide.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com