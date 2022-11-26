Morocco coach Walid Regragui said his team would try and draw on the “special emotions” of their Belgian-born players when they take on Roberto Martinez’s side at the World Cup on Sunday.

The north Africans drew their opening game with Croatia 0-0 and victory over Belgium would put them on the brink of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 1986.

Morocco have four players in their squad who were born in Belgium including Selim Amallah, who started against Croatia and plays his club football for Standard Liege.

