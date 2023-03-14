King Mohammed VI of Morocco announced on Tuesday that his country had joined the bid by Spain and Portugal to host the centenary World Cup in 2030.

The announcement means that war-torn Ukraine is likely to be dropped from the bid.

King Mohammed made the announcement in a message delivered as he was named the winner of the African Football Confederation 2022 Award of Excellence in Kigali, where world governing body FIFA is holding its annual congress.

The Spanish and Portuguese federations did not respond to requests from AFP for confirmation of Morocco’s inclusion.

