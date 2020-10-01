The Malta Rugby Football Union announced that James Morris has been appointed as the new 7s Development and Skills Coach, the local governing body announced.
Morris will be specialising in the 7’s version of the game in preparation for the first-ever competition at the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe in 2023.
