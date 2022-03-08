A mosaic icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary was recently presented to Archbishop Alessandro D’Errico after he conveyed the news to the bishops of Malta and Gozo that he will end his work as Apostolic Nuncio in Malta on reaching retiring age.

The icon was executed by Eikon, the centre of liturgical art, under the supervision of the centre’s director Fr Roberto Gauci.

The presentation by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma was made during Mgr D’Errico’s last visit to Gozo.

Mgr D’Errico was instrumental in the decision of the Holy See to appoint Mgr Teuma bishop of Gozo two years ago.

The presentation was made at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary in the presence of the Gozo diocese community including priests, religious, laity and sanctuary rector Gerard Buhagiar.

During his visit, Mgr D’Errico met the Curia staff and visited the Gozo seminary where he met seminarians and their superiors.