Eikon – the Centre for Liturgical Arts of the Diocese of Gozo – is working on two mosaic icons, one of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the other of the Blessed Mother as Star of the Sea (Stella Maris).

The icons were commissioned by Fr Alfredo Hernandez, rector of St Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Florida, the US.

Eikon director, Fr Roberto Gauci, says the Sacred Heart of Jesus icon is a synthesis of the humanity assumed by the Son of God in the mystery of the Incarnation and lived in full communion with the Father in obedience to his will.

The Stella Maris icon is shown in the manner of the orante (prayer) her open hands raised in prayer and thanksgiving.

“In letting the Lord shape her life, she experiences the joy of his grace. In this troubled world, much like in a stormy sea, she becomes a shining star showing us that God is present and active in the history of humanity,” Fr Gauci said.