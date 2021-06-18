Moscow has closed its Euro 2020 fan zone and banned gatherings of more than 1,000 because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the mayor of the Russian capital said on Friday.

“I didn’t want to do this, but we have to,” Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his website a day after saying that cases in Moscow had nearly tripled in just days.

“Starting today, we will limit mass events to a maximum of 1,000 people.”

“We are temporarily stopping all mass entertainment events and we’ll also have to close dance halls and fan zones,” he wrote, referring to the Euro 2020 fan zone outside of the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

