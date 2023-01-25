Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has said he is not walking away from the crisis-ridden Premier League club despite supporter protests calling for him to sell up.

But the British-Iranian businessman is seeking outside investment to help fund the completion of Everton’s new 53,000 capacity stadium.

Frank Lampard was sacked as manager on Monday with the Toffees second bottom of the Premier League, putting a 69-year stay in the top flight at risk.

