Nearly all containers headed for the domestic market and tested by the Customs Department this year were found to be carrying counterfeit products, the department said on Friday.

It said in a statement that 65 of 68 containers tested were found to be carrying fake goods, amounting to a total market value of €359,840. These included sunglasses, wristwatches and garments.

The department said it has also, so far this year, flagged 12 cases of counterfeit transhipment containers.

Twelve of 20 containers in transhipment, it said, were found to be carrying fake products, amounting to a total market value of €58,608,875.

Footwear, electronics and toothpaste were among the fake products seized.