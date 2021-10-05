As online slots boom in popularity with gamers worldwide, more players are heading online to see what it is all about.

The huge range of games in 2021 has made this a seriously intriguing year for lovers of slots online, from music slots to movie-themed games.

One of the top elements that all the best slots have is that they are always visually attractive. No worries about the theme, the top online slots in 2021 are seriously exciting. If you are looking for hours of fun or even just a quick game, a top slot game is, without a doubt a quick way to achieve this.

In this article, we will take a look at the most exciting online slots releases of 2021. From ancient armies to movie slots, they’re all involved. Let’s get going with a peek at one of the most thrilling new slots games to be released in 2021.

Mega Fire Blaze: Big Circus slot game

Big Circus is one of the newer additions to Playtech’s range of slot offers from the respected Playtech stable. With Mega Fire Blaze jackpots involved, the enduring theme of the circus is a guaranteed attention grabber in this slot game!

With 5x3 reels, fixed jackpots that can reach 2,000x stake and all manner of respins, wilds, free spins and more, this is a top slot that packs a real punch. Big Circus has four fixed jackpots while The Grand Jackpot is the one that can hit 2,000x the stake. Elsewhere, the Major offers 500x, the Minor 100x and the Mini 20x the stake.

Big Circus is packed with great looks while the symbols include monkeys, clowns, acrobats, and the ringmaster.

Pride of Persia: Empire Treasures

Pride of Persia is a top new release from Playtech with some serious scope to play. Beginning from as small as 0.20 credits, the wagers of Pride of Persia can go much higher than this. Indeed, 500 credits is possible!

In terms of wins, you can get up to 600x the stake from the game’s normal symbols. Thankfully, Pride of Persia: Empire Treasures also includes four progressive jackpots. With an RTP of 95.99 per cent, this can be one seriously lucrative game for players who stick it out long enough.

It has to be said that this is a seriously goodlooking slot game, it’s a slot machine that has some great graphics and an Arabic style throughout. In particular, the view from within a castle is impressive, with the game reels somewhat obscuring it. It is worth mentioning that some of the symbols included are low-paying suits, with golden horses and other things shown.

The Mummy: Books of Amun Ra

Now this is a real cracking 2021 slot release. The Mummy: Books of Amun Ra is a sequel to a 2012 slot game taking inspiration from the Mummy movie.

Offering decent looks and some serious scope for a win, this new slot is sure to offer 5x3 reels and 10 lines. With a potential 10,000x stake jackpot, there’s an RTP of 95.97 per cent is definitely boosted by the wild/scatter Book symbol. Add in five types of free spin, each with different special symbols or growing reels, and you have a particular slot offering indeed.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.