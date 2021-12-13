Most Maltese consumers are comfortable enough sitting at a bar or eating at a restaurant but more than half would still be uneasy travelling on a plane, according to a survey by EY Malta.

The fifth edition of the future consumer survey asked 716 participants to gauge their comfort levels with a number of activities in the context of the COVID pandemic.

The survey was carried out in October and November, before the Omicron variant hit the headlines.

More than three-quarters of people surveyed said they were comfortable shopping in a supermarket, allowing their children to attend school in person, and going to medical appointments.

The same proportion of respondents said they were okay with going to bars and restaurants, as opposed to just two per cent who said it would take them years, or possibly never, to take part in those activities again.

45% comfortable with air travel

However, consumers have still not regained the same confidence when it comes to traveling overseas. Only 45 per cent said they were comfortable with air travel, while only 42 per cent would go on a cruise.

Despite less than half of respondents registering comfort with overseas travel, the figures still marked a significant improvement: in July, only a quarter had said they were comfortable flying and fewer than that would go on a cruise.

Still, in both instances, one in 10 of all respondents said it would take them years or never to be comfortable with mass transit overseas.

In the latest survey, comfort levels with other typical consumer activities were also trending higher: about three quarters are okay with going to a hairdresser, spa, clothes shop or shopping mall, while 63 per cent felt comfortable in a gym, 56 per cent in a theatre or cinema, 71 per cent in their workplace and 61 per cent on public transport.

The survey also found that as a result of the pandemic, “people are enjoying the chance to live and work more flexibly, they have a better work-life balance, and they have saved money".

53% changed the way they look at life

Looking to the future, 35 per cent want to keep working more flexibly, while 53 per cent say that they have changed the way they look at life.

These local trends are aligned with a global survey conducted by EY across thousands of consumers.

“After two years of instability due to the pandemic, consumers in various countries seem to have come to expect uncertainty and disruption,” EY said.

“They now want to make consumption choices that are less influenced around affordability and own health considerations, and more around quality of experience and broader value considerations.”

Looking forward, the survey found three primary underlying considerations behind consumer decisions.

Avoiding buying unnecessary products

First is that risk and threat have become an everyday concern.

Secondly, consumers are now placing more value in the quality of a product or experience.

And, thirdly, the digital sphere is swiftly becoming the default way to carry out essential tasks.

“Many learned to live with less during the pandemic and now are seeking to buy better rather than more,” EY said.

“Consumers are avoiding spending on unnecessary products and experiences, not just because it’s good for their finances, but because it’s good for the planet.

“Respondents tell us that 43 per cent will focus on value from money in the future.

“Technology was and is likely to remain a key enabler for consumer behaviours going forward. As many shifted to home or hybrid working, people leaned on online channels and remote interactions. The capability existed before COVID-19, but its adoption has been massively accelerated.

“As COVID-19 evolves and new crises emerge, consumers will continue to rely on digital to stay safe as well as manage their personal and professional lives.

“Forty per cent of local consumers expect to keep using online channels for their shopping needs.”