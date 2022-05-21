More than a third of cases of abuse of the elderly last year occurred at home, new figures show.

Fresh data on criminal cases of abuse targeting elderly people show that of 321 incidents investigated last year, 225 (70 per cent) involved domestic violence.

The figures were tabled in parliament by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri this week in response to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Paula Mifsud Bonnici.

The MP had asked for the number of investigations into abuse of the elderly carried out in 2021, however, the minister said that sort of information is not kept by the police.

Instead, he provided a breakdown of cases of an abusive nature that were investigated in which the victim was identified as being older than 60.

The data shows that there were a further 75 cases of elderly people being assaulted outside the home and sustaining injuries.

Five elderly people were robbed at gun or knife point last year, while a further six were mugged.

The police also investigated eight cases of snatch and grab thefts targeting elderly victims.

Finally, there were two cases of rape investigated last year in which the victims were also elderly.

Elder abuse is no new phenomenon in Malta. Past police figures have shown an overall increase in the number of reported cases involving victims aged over 60 – from 315 cases in 2014 to 452 in 2018.

During that period, cases of bodily harm increased from 78 to 112 reports and domestic violence from 95 to 111.

The latest data tabled in parliament does not include financial crimes but these have also been known to particularly impact the elderly.

It is understood that around 100 cases of elderly people being defrauded are investigated every year in Malta.