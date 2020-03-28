A total of 129 final year medical students have signed up for unpaid work at Mater Dei to help the hospital deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

A call for medical students in their fifth year was made by the health authorities earlier this month.

Times of Malta reported on Wednesday that the students’ work will only count as part of the mandatory practice that they need in order to graduate if they are not paid for the job.

A University of Malta spokesperson has confirmed that of 131 students, a total of 129 have opted for the unpaid option.

According to the spokesperson, the students will be working “just as many hours as when medical students”.

“Though having temporary [Malta Medical Council] registration, they will be supervised and not working as junior doctors,” the spokesperson said.

The students are not being paid due to “certain conditions in government contracts excluding recognition of paid work for training purposes”.

A number of students said they are still in the dark and have no information on the work they will be asked to do.

One student pointed out that most of the information in hand was not obtained through official channels but heard through the grapevine.

Another said that most students felt pressured into taking up the role, despite not having much information in hand, out of fear their medical career would suffer if they did not sign up for the job.