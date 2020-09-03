Some 70% of Għajnsielem's Triq Sant’Antnin, which links Mġarr to its neighbouring localities, has been asphalted.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said that following the "reconstruction" of part of the road, those headed to or from the harbour could do so through Triq iż-Żewwieqa, Qala, and Triq il-Ħamri,Għajnsielem.

Works on the 800-metre road should be completed by the end of October, following an investment of €2 million.

Photo: DOI