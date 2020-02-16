The European Commission recently published the results of an EU-wide screening of nearly 500 websites selling clothing and footwear, furniture and household items and electric appliances. These categories of products are among the top categories sold online and consequently consumer complaints often relate to these sectors.

The 2019 sweep carried out by 27 consumer protection cooperation authorities in 25 EU countries, including Malta, plus Norway and Iceland, focused on delivery and right of withdrawal. It revealed that 67 per cent of the screened online shops might be infringing basic EU consumer rights.

Commenting on the survey findings, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said it is unacceptable that two out of three retailers on the web are not properly informing consumers about their rights relating to online deliveries. Mr Reynders added: “EU rights, such as the right to return goods within 14 days, boost consumers’ online trust. They should not be buried in small print”.

According to the Consumer Rights Regulations, online sellers are legally obliged to inform consumers that they have the right to withdraw from the sales contract within 14 days of receiving the good without the need to explain or justify their decision. In over a quarter of the surveyed websites, consumers were not clearly informed how to exercise this right.

Furthermore, nearly half of the websites did not clearly inform consumers about the time-limit to return unwanted items within 14 days from the date that they inform the seller of their intention to withdraw from the sales contract.

Another information requirement that was breached by over a fifth of the surveyed websites was that of clearly informing consumers about the total price of the goods or services, including taxes, delivery costs and other compulsory charges. In these websites, the price initially shown was incomplete.

Furthermore, over a third of the websites screened did not contain information about the two-year legal guarantee of conformity of goods. This legal protection gives consumers the right to have a good repaired, replaced or reimbursed in case it turns out to be faulty.

The survey also revealed that nearly 45 per cent of all the websites checked did not provide a link to the Online Dispute Resolution Platform even though online sellers are legally mandated to provide this link.

Other breaches concern the Geo-blocking Regulations which stipulate that consumers should be allowed to shop from websites that do not deliver to their country of residence provided they can provide a postal address in a country served by the trader. One-fifth of the surveyed websites did not respect these regulations.

Following the survey, the relevant authorities will carry out an in-depth investigation of the irregularities uncovered and eventually implement the necessary enforcement actions to ensure full compliance by online sellers.

The screenings, or ‘sweeps’ are coordinated by the European Commission and carried out simultaneously by national enforcement authorities in the participating countries. In the past years, similar sweeps were conducted in other areas including websites selling air tickets (in 2007), tickets for cultural and sports events (in 2010), travel services (in 2013), guarantees in consumer electronics (in 2014), telecommunication and other digital services (in 2017), and price transparency and drip pricing (in 2018).

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

