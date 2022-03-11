A total 1,050 residential property deals were signed in February, 66 more than in the same month last year, the National Statistics Office said. Most were for property in Gozo.

In the same month, 967 promise of sale agreements were signed, 383 fewer than in the same month last year.

The NSO said that the value of the deeds totalled €247.2 million - a 26.2% increase on the value of those signed in the same month a year earlier.

A total 973, or 92.7%, of these final deeds of sale involved individual buyers (households), with companies accounting for virtually all the rest.

The value of the deeds involving individual buyers (households) amounted to €200.8 million, equivalent to 81.2% of the total value.

Most deeds were for property in Gozo.The largest number of promise of sale agreements also related to residential properties in Gozo.