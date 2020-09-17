The University of Malta will be holding lectures online whenever possible during the new scholastic year, the Students’ Council, KSU, said on Thursday.

It a statement, KSU said it was agreed during a meeting with the senate earlier in the day that:

• Lectures will be streamed online and where possible a physical option on campus will be available;

• Lectures with a large number of students will be taking place entirely online. The number of students has yet to be defined, however, this number will be around 70 students;

• Lectures with a smaller number of students will be taking place online with the possibility of joining physically. Once health authority guidelines, expected in the coming days, were issued, faculties/institutes/centres/schools will be analysing which study units can occur physically, depending on available spaces large enough to cater for the number of students allowed in a classroom according to social distancing guidelines;

• Following a request made by student representatives on senate, all methods of assessment for the upcoming semester must be decided upon and presented to the senate for approval by October 22;

• KSU presented its pandemic response policy to the senate with an appeal to all academics to strive to improve online learning and online assessments and to ensure that communication with students is timely, effective and constant;

• Regarding graduations, discussions are currently underway on feasible alternative options that retain the dignity of such a momentous occasion while safeguarding the health of graduates and their families. It was decided that by November 20, all students will be considered graduates, with the possibility of ceremonies taking place at a later date. This will allow students to present their certificates for funding purposes or future academic endeavours, where applicable. Further information about the graduation ceremonies will be communicated at a later date.

KSU urged the health authorities to release guidelines for tertiary education institutions without further delay to ensure that students have enough time to prepare for the upcoming academic year, especially those who have to make arrangements for housing.

It said that its August 10 letter to the Superintendent of Public Health and the Minister of Health with questions related to the upcoming academic year had not yet been answered.

“It is worrying and disappointing that no attempt to reassure students was made and that no students were involved in the preparation of guidelines,” KSU said.

The council also appealed to the University of Malta to finalise the specific logistics of the upcoming academic year.

This would ensure that students are able to prepare for their return to university in a few weeks’ time, reducing anxiety and avoiding logistical issues.