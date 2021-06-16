Mosta FC have agreed terms to sign Brazilian defensive midfielder Anderson De Barros.
The Blues are currently stepping up their efforts to build a competitive squad before they embark on an historic participation in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
Mosta will be facing a difficult task as they were drawn to face Slovakian giants Spartak Trnava in the first qualifying round next month.
The acquisition of De Barros could be seen as a good piece of business for Mosta who have added much-needed guile and experience in midfield from a player who boasts years of experience in the Maltese Premier League.
