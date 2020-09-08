Mosta presented their squad for the 2020-21 season as well as changes within the technical area as part of a long-term plan revolving around a future professional status.

Mosta president George Galea said the changes made will build a team without any big names and any pressure especially during these tough times brought about by COVID-19.

The Blues have brought in a mixture of foreign and local players, including former Hibernians duo Clayton Failla, most recently with Ħamrun Spartans, and Johan Bezzina who arrives on loan from Birkirkara. The club also confirmed the extension of Mathias Muchardi, Stéphane Bitseki and Rafael Morisco.

